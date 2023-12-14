Delta: Keke Riders Protest Over Alleged Sales Of Fake Tickets By Touts

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commercial tricycle (keke) operators yesterday staged a peaceful protest over alleged sales of fake tickets to them by touts in parts of Delta State.

Their protest caused serious vehicular traffic gridlocks as the protesters blocked the Arias Junction, along the ever busy Effurun-Sapele Road and the Effurun Roundabout in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

They vowed to continue the protest if nothing is done to address the situation by relevant Government agencies.

They carried placards with inscriptions like, ,” We say No to Fake Tickets”, “We Nor Go Gree OOO”, among others as they chant solidarity songs.

Speaking to Daily Independent, one of the protesters who simply identified himself as Capable said that they were being compelled to buy fake tickets by touts in the town when the Delta State Governor, RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has not approved the sales of tickets to tricycle operators.

He said hat they embarked on the protest because the touts also beat and inflicted bodily injuries on one of their members two days ago.

Another tricycle operator, Mr. Ikenna Nwachukwu corroborated the claims of his colleague pointing out that the ticket which carries the 2024 date is being forcefully sold to them at the rate of three hundred naira(?300.00).

He added that anyone caught selling the fake tickets to their members will be severely dealt with.

He appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene in the matter before issues get out of hand.

At the time of filing this report, the protest is still ongoing as Policemen were seen on ground trying to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Daily Independent

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com