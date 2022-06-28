Delta: Ijaw Youths Protest Alleged Soldier’s  Killing Of Teenager, Parade Community With Corpse

LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified teenage boy was on Monday night allegedly shot dead by an army officer securing an oil facility in oil-rich Ogulagha community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

A source told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the teenager in company of some of his friends had gone to pick snails close to an oil tank farm where some men of the Nigerian Army were securing.

On sighting them, the military officers opened fire them, leading to the teenager’s death while others were arrested.

Meanwhile, youths of the community have protested the shooting of the teenager.

The youths who protested with the corpse of the teenager round the community demanded for the arrest and prosecution of the erring officer.

Some of the youths who spoke with GRASSROOT REPORTERS called for training and retraining of military officers to avoid incidences like this.