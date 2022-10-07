Delta: Ijaw Monarch Escapes Assassination Attempt

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani local government area of Delta State, HRM Danladi Owoupele, Angulu I, last night, escaped assassination attempt by unknown gunmen along Bomadi-Ohoror road.

Owoupele, who narrated his escape from the gunmen to Vanguard at his palace at Adobu, however, alleged that they were hired assassins sent to end his life.

Narrating the incident, he said: “I was on my way back from a meeting of traditional rulers at Patani, yesterday, when the assailants struck.

“When we got to the bad spots between Uduophori junction and Odorubu along Bomadi-Ohoror road, at about 7.30 pm, a vehicle that was behind us immediately sped towards my car and began to fire at the owner’s seat through the tinted glasses.

“Unfortunate for them, I was not there, I was the one driving with one other person at the front seat, while the back seat was empty and I struggled to escape. They thought I was at the owner’s seat but God rescued me from their evil plan.

“I want to also use this medium to call on the governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to intervene in the brewing intra-communal crisis in Uduophori community.

“Uduophori is in Tarakiri Kingdom but the brewing intra-communal crisis needs state intervention, I urge Gov. Okowa to do so because we want peace and would not want it degenerate into a full-blown crisis that would disturb the peace in the state”.

However, efforts to speak with the PPRO, Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe, were futile as his phone number was either unreachable or busy while a text message forwarded was not responded at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard