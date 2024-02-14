Delta: Heavy Protest Rocks Ughelli As Youths March Against Police Brutality, Extortion

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of Nigerians are currently protesting in Ughelli, Delta State, against unchecked police brutality and extortion from Nigerian youths.

In a video of the protest seen by SaharaReporters, the protesters are calling on the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, and “all lovers of the country to rein in on police personnel who have turned themselves into armed robbers in uniform” with the backing of corrupt senior officers who share the loot with them.

She wrote: “Heavy protest ongoing in Ughelli against police brutality which has become rampant!!”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has warned Nigerian youths to desist from the protest, insisting that no amount of their protest would deter the police from performing its constitutional duties.

The Command’s spokesman DSP Edafe Bright, explained the reasons behind the ongoing protest.

“Regarding the ongoing protest in Ughelli, the Command wishes to inform members of the public that yesterday 13th February 2024, policemen from Ughelli Area Command intercepted an unregistered Benz GLK without a plate number in Ekuigbo community. The men confronted the four boys who could not establish ownership of the car.

“In an attempt to arrest them, some of the youths attacked the police, destroyed their vehicle, and broke the head of one of the officers.”

Following the unprovoked attack, Edafe said nine of the suspects were arrested, adding “they will be charged to court. Youths are advised to stay off any protest because it won’t deter us from doing our job.”

