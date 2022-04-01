Delta: Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abscond With Rifle, Set Customs Vehicle Ablaze

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Unknown gunmen have shot dead a police officer attached to Delta State Command, took his rifle and set ablaze a Custom’s vehicle along Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Council of the state.

The Guardian gathered that there were heavy gunshots between policemen, vigilante and hoodlums, resulting in injuries on both sides.

According to sources, the gunmen ambushed the policemen and started shooting sporadically as people in the vicinity scampered for safety, including the security officers, who lost their working tools in the process.

Although, sources said one of the security officers was killed during the gun duel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Edafe Bright, who confirmed the attack, said there was no casualty.

Edafe added that the gunmen shot at the vigilante group, who quickly took cover while the police foiled the attack.

Guardian