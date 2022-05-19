1 2 3 4 5
Delta: Gunmen Kill Police Superintendent, Take Over Road Block, Interrogate Commuters

LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen, yesterday, reportedly killed a Superintendent of Police, Moses Habu Bops, and injured some motorists at Nsukwa junction along Ogwashi Uku-Ughelli expressway in Aniocha South Council of Delta State.

The Guardian gathered that the gunmen, with sophisticated weapons, invaded the police roadblock and chased the policemen away from the scene.

According to a source, the hoodlums took over the police job, interrogating commuters, passersby and injured persons that could not give satisfactory answers.

The source told The Guardian the gunmen mounted roadblocks for hours, while the deceased policeman was abandoned on the ground in the pool of his blood.

When contacted, the police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “I’m not aware.”

