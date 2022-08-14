Delta: Gunmen Kill One, Injure Three Policemen, Cart Away Rifles Along Ozoro/Kwale Road

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH )URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen attacked eight Police Dragon squad attached to Delta State Command, injured three Policemen, killed Chief Jose Onalugbum and carted away their rifles along Ozoro /Kwale road in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State.

The gunmen invaded the community and shot the victim dead, at Obodogwua Ogume at about 8:15 am at his Oduegbala farm land.

It was gathered that three of the eight police Officer’s were seriously injured, and they are receiving treatments in an undisclosed hospital as at the time of filling this report.

The deceased was reportedly shot severally by the hoodlums, and his remains has been deposited at mortuary near the area.

It was learnt that the incidents which occurred on saperate days, had created tension in and around the communities as many people reportedly fled their own towns to neighbouring villages for refuge.

An aide to governor ifeanyi Okowa, representing Delta North livestock management committee, Mr. Ujene Matthew Ossai, while condemning the killing, called on government for quick intervention in order to fish out the bad elements for prosecution.

Mr. Ossai who consoled the immediate family of the deceased and the entire Obodougwua community for the loss, said it was regretted that the state is becoming prone to attack in recent times.

He therefore pleaded with goverment to wake up from slumber and take a drastic action and warned security personnel to be at alert at all times no matter where they are posted.

Another community leader, Mr. Sunday Ojei, said killings in the community of recent times are very painful.

According to him, “It is very sad to see killings taking place everyday and this is not a thing we can handle with levity because it involves human lives. So, It must be condemned.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, who confirmed that “the incident actually happened”, said the “dragon tasked force police went after the hoodlums, killed two, and recovered two AK47 rifles.”

