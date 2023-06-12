Delta: Gunmen Allegedly Abduct Three People In Ughelli Suburb

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected gunmen Saturday night at Ekredjebor community of Ughelli North Local Government Area kidnapped an unnamed Businessman after several gunshots.

This is coming just as two others were allegedly kidnapped at Amekpa and Bris & Bina area of Ughelli metropolis.

An eyewitness account narrated that the victim was taken away in a Lexus Utility vehicle through the Ekredjebor/Saniko axis by the abductors after sporadic gunshots.

That the unnumbered suspected kidnappers left the victim’s Toyota Corolla car behind after intercepting him with their vehicles.

Vice President General of Ekredjebor Community, Comrade Igho Ogedegbe who confirmed the attack said that efforts to get security operatives during the incident wasn’t productive.

According to him, “I was in my house when I heard the gunshots. I rushed out and discovered that a man was kidnapped near Atmosphere School leaving his car.

“We searched the car and found a driver’s license with address at Egbo Close suspected to be of the victim.

“We called police but none came. Sunday morning police from Ofuoma Division came to tow the car away.

“As I speak we don’t know anything about the victim, they took him through Saniko axis. We pray that he’s safe.” He stated.

Although our Correspondent was able to confirm the Ekredjebor incident, a popular facebook user ‘Ughelli Aproko Gist’ stated that there were three kidnap cases.

A post on his Facebook account read, “OKAMOKA! Dem kidnap Asore Frank yesterday night for around second Amekpa, same yesterday night other two kidnappings take place for Ekrejebor around Powo church and around Bris and Bina for Ughelli.”

As at the time of filing this report, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe was yet to respond to enquiries about the incident.

Vanguard