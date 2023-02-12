Delta Guber: Delta Local Govt Pensioners Shun Endorsement Of Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Local Government Contributory Retirees of Delta State have disassociated themselves from the recent endorsement of the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Candidate and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie-Omo-Agege by the Primary School Teachers Retirees under the aegis of the Association of Contributory Retirees (ACR).

Mr Daniel Onosanimoni and Engr. Godwin Ekenini, Chairman and Secretary respectively of Local Government Contributory Retirees, in a press statement said that; “We the Local Government arm of the Association of Contributory Retirees (ACR) wish to outrightly dissociate our members from the meeting between Mrs. Helen Ejieh, Chairman Contributory Retirees (Local Education Authorities/Primary Schools Retirees), her supporters/group (among the LEA/Pry. Sch. Retirees) and the Gubernatorial Candidate of the APC in Delta State, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege.

They stated that the Local Government Contributory Retirees is composed of all categories of Local Government employees who retired from the Local Government Service of Delta State and are yet to draw their Pensions, adding that as a body they were not consulted nor was a part of the meeting at Ozoro “and therefore the Teachers group of ACR cannot speak for us nor serve as our mouth piece. Whatever resolution reached is for the Primary School Teachers and should not be misconstrued as the decision of all Local Government Retirees”.

According to them ; “We are a non-partisan body that is poised for the payment of the pensions and gratuities of our members using only known legal and constitutional channels to press home our demands and we have not resorted to party politics by endorsing any political party or any Governorship candidate for that matter.

“We completely disown the contents of the press release/publicity that followed the said meeting as we remain neutral and apolitical in our approach and agitations for the payment of our pension entitlement,” they wrote.

They added that “We do not begrudge any person or group of persons from associating or holding political opinions. But we object to the use of our umbrella Association and name in the promotion of the interests of a political party (the APC), among political parties on ground in Delta State. While we concede that no pensioner of Delta State ought to be owed pensions, having served for 35 years or attained the age of 60 years, we therefore use this medium to urge the State Government to expedite action with the Technical Committee put in place to clear the backlog of pension and gratuities owed the Local Government Retirees in the State”.

They commended the Delta State Government for a renewed commitment towards the payment of accrued rights of pensioners, especially, with the release of the 2 tranches of N2.5 billion each making a total of N5 billion lately for the payment of the accrued rights of Local Government and Primary School Teachers in the State.

“The information at our disposal from our engagement with the Bureau of Local Government Pension at various times indicate that there are not more than 8,000 retirees yet to be paid. Our figures are not near 10,000 not to talk of the 50,000 cited in the news. And that the number is decreasing on monthly basis due to the enhanced fund release by the Governor for the payment of accrued rights,” they stated.

Daily independent