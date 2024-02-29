Delta Govt Signs MoU With UK Firm On Restoration Of Mangrove Forest, Seagrass Protection

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the state’s restoration of mangrove forest, seagrass protection and preservation of the ecosystem for conservation and environmental sustainability with Serendib Capital UK.

The event which took place on Wednesday at the EXCO chamber, government house Asaba, was attended by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other top government functionaries with the state being the first in the whole country to endorse the restoration and preservation of the mangrove forest and its ecosystem.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Oborevwori commended all stakeholders for their visionary approach and commitment to shaping a more sustainable environment for current and future generations.

He said, “The memorandum of understanding we just signed is very critical to the restoration and preservation of our mangrove forests and the entire ecosystem. Not only does this initiative prioritise environmental sustainability but also ensures local demands for job creation, infrastructural development, education and climate resilience structures.

“By dedicating these critical elements to the conservation effort, we are not only safeguarding our natural heritage but also fostering social economy and enhancing our communities’ resilience to cope with changes that come with climate change and deforestation on a sustainable basis.

“This programme sets a remarkable precedent by demonstrating how environmental stewardship can harmoniously coexist with human development aspirations. I am deeply committed to environmental conservation and sustainable development and therefore I endorse the groundbreaking for mangrove and seagrass conservation project.”

While expressing gratitude to the foreign partners for choosing Delta State as a potential investment destination, the governor stated, “We are committed to building a much more beneficial partnership that will boost economic growth and enhance the potential of our people.

“We assure you of our unwavering support and cooperation as you exploit the possibilities that our state has to offer.”

Earlier in his remarks, Managing Director of Serendib Capital UK, Rafat Rizvi, thanked the state government for the partnership, assuring that the project would restore the ecosystem previously damaged by crude oil degradation.

“What this means for Delta State is a long-term solution, say 30 to 40 years solution to a sustainable environment.

“One in which there will be a significant amount of job creation, education with emphasis on youth development. This is something that His Excellency, the Governor has expressed a strong desire to see, as well as other members of the cabinet that has been working closely with us.

“First and foremost, its benefit will be on the environment but most importantly, education, jobs and prosperity for the longer term, particularly for the younger people.

“We will be starting this project in March, that’s about two weeks’ time. It’s not just the function of oil production. As far as the Niger Delta is concerned, our intention is to help stop further degradation and see if we can actually push back and have much more further replanting of sustainable plants.”

