Delta Govt Seals Wema, Ecobank, Oil Coys Over Tax Evasion In Warri

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has sealed up banks, petroleum stations and other establishments over tax evasion.

City & Crime reports that the establishments were sealed by the enforcement team of the Delta State Internal Revenue Services (DSIRS).

The establishments include Ecobank, Wema bank, AYM Shafa Limited, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Conoil Petrol Station. Seatruck, Jogisco Nigeria Limited, Peemos hotel, among others.

The affected establishments are all located within the Warri metropolis.

The chairman of DSIRS, Solomon Ighrakpata, who led the enforcement team, noted that the state government would ensure that all taxable persons and businesses operating within the state paid their taxes.

DailyTrust

