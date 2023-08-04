Delta Govt Laments Death Of Dr Vwaire Diaso, Calls For Thorough Investigation

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has queried the death of Dr Vwaire Diaso, who died at the General Hospital, Lagos Island, when the elevator she used crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor.

Diaso was a native of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sheriff Oborevwori sent his condolences to the Diaso family and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Kennedy Diaso of Ewu Kingdom, the Urhobo nation, and friends and colleagues of the deceased on the tragic death of their promising daughter, Vwaire.

“While we mourn her unfortunate and avoidable death, the hospital management failed in their duty to maintain facilities at the hospital, which caused her untimely death.

“I, therefore, call on the Lagos State Government and Police Authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident with a view to avoiding future reoccurrences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time, even as we pray the good Lord Almighty to accept her soul and grant her eternal rest.”

DailyPost