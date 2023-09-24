Delta Govt Intensifies Security As National Youth Games Commences In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 2023 National Youth Games (NYG) Media Committee Chairman, Mr. Moses Etu, has said that the Delta State Government has made provision for adequate security throughout the period of the youth games.

According to Etu, 60 policemen, 30 DSS Officers, 30 anti-riot policemen, 20 Road Safety Officers and 100 internal security personnel as well as escorts for each participating state would be provided by Delta State Government daily.

Briefing sports journalists covering the games on Saturday in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, Etu, who is also the Media Officer of Warri Wolves and Delta Queens Football Clubs of Asaba, said the tight security was aimed at ensuring a hitch-free game and the safety of Athletes and officials during the 10 days events.

He maintained that the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is committed to upgrading the status of youth sports in Nigeria with the hosting of the 7th edition, providing good governance for the people.

He, however, pledged the state government’s support to sports journalists during the competition, just as he assured that an authentic medal table would be made available to journalists daily.

Tribune

