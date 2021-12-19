Delta Govt Enforces Measure For Lasting Peace Between Warring Urhobo, Ijaw Communities

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Government of Delta State on Thursday, 16th December, 2021 commenced the demarcation of the disputed land between Aladja in Udu Local Government Area and Ogbe Ijoh in Warri Sobetween Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh in South West Local Government Area of Delta state on as part of efforts to permanently solve the aged-long crisis.

The demarcation was supervised by the Chairman of Udu and Warri South West Councils, Chief Jite Brown and Mr Taye Tuoyo as well as combined team of security agents.

From previous news reportage, peace which has been so elusive to Aladja and Ogbe Ijoh people is now finally returning back to the warring but neighbouring communities.

The lingering crisis over the disputed land has not only claimed lives, property, created fear of attacks, reprisal attacks and also stunted the growth and development of the communities.

The Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Chief Jite Brown who could not hold back his happiness, showered encomium on the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the demarcation of the disputed land and his commitment to lasting peace between both communities.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Warri South West Local Government Council, Mr Taye Tuoyo, said that he was relieved that peace was finally restored to the two communities.

The NEWSGURU