Delta Govt Disowns Invitation For Teacher’s Oral Interview Trending On Social Media

LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has disowned information capture with the Delta State Logo, and trending on the social media, inviting candidates who applied for recruitment into the Unified Teaching Service of Delta State, for oral interview.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Mrs Theresa Oliko, said the Delta State Post Primary Education Board is not responsible for the trending online invitation for oral interview.

The statement said candidates who met the cut-off marks during the computer-based test (CBT) have already been contacted through SMS and email.

It advised applicants and members of the public to be wary of the activities of fraudsters and miscreants who are bent of defrauding unsuspecting applicants of their money.

The statement also advised applicants and members of the public seeking further clarification, to visit the board’s office or call 07043515990, 07014635746 and 07057504564.

Delta Bulletin