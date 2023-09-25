Delta Govt Dismisses Viral Notice Of Ordering Arrest Of Indecently Dressed Youths

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has unequivocally refuted a widely circulated public notice on WhatsApp and various social media platforms, claiming to authorize special security personnel to apprehend youths found dressed indecently throughout the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, dismissed the viral notice as entirely fraudulent and asserted that it had no official origin within the state’s government apparatus.

Ahon urged the general public to disregard the publication in question, emphasizing that any legitimate public information from the government would bear the signature or attribution of the responsible authority.

Furthermore, the Governor’s spokesperson encouraged the youth of the state to continue upholding good conduct and refrain from engaging in activities that could potentially disrupt the peace and security within the state.

