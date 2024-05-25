Delta Govt Bans ‘Okada’ Scraps Metal Scavengers From Asaba,Uvwie, Sapele, Others

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government has banned commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) from operating in Asaba capital territory and other areas.

Other areas are Oshimili South and North, Sapele, Ika and Uvwie local government areas.

Briefing journalists yesterday after the weekly executive meeting, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, said the ban takes immediate effect but outright ban will be June 1st.

He said the move was to prevent security challenges in the state and that anyone who violated the ban would be arrested, the motorcycle seized, destroyed and made to face mobile courts.

While threatening to deal ruthlessly with violators, he said the move was not to victimise other tribes nor encourage division but that the ban was deliberately extended to cover other areas while also saying their transport unions are not affected,

“It is to save life and property. People have been raped. To avoid crimes necessitated it. The law has been in existence since 2012 but not implemented. They vandalise transformers, cables and make residents restless.

“There are security men on ground to prevent violation. Even Oshimili south and north local government areas have come out with their bylaws to ban scrap metal scavengers (iron condemn),” Emu stated.

