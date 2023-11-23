Delta Govt Bans Construction Of Speed Breakers Without Approval

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has said it will prosecute anybody who constructs speed breakers on roads in the state without approval from the state Ministry of Works.

The Commissioner for Works in charge of Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting the 4.04 kilometres Emevor/Ivrogbo/Orogun Road, (phase l) in Isoko North and the 240 meters Palace Road, Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Aniagwu noted that the indiscriminate construction of speed breakers on roads in the state was quite disturbing, adding that it makes

nonsense of the efforts of government.

He said the state government has made it abundantly clear that nobody, no matter how highly placed, should proceed to construct any speed breaker on any of the roads without permission from the Ministry of Works.

The commissioner pointed out that anyone desiring to construct a speed breaker must come to the Ministry of Works for assessment and possible approval before such speed breaker could be constructed.

“We have made it abundantly clear that nobody, no matter how highly placed, should proceed to construct any speed breaker on any of our roads with permission from the Ministry Works.

“We must make sure that such speed breaker is not the type that will undermine the vehicles or any other mobile facilities that will have to transverse such corridors.

“The reason why that is so, is that we have noticed that some persons will just go and construct speed breakers indiscriminately. For instance, if you go to Umutu/Eku Road, you will see the amount of speed breakers on that particular road.

“Apart from the fact that it is disturbing, it makes nonsense of the efforts of government and we will proceed to prosecute anybody who decides to cut through the government roads without permission.

“Yes, there are some communities where you may need speed breakers for the safety of our people but such will be with discussion with the Ministry.

“We will assess the quality of speed breaker and its necessity so that at the end of the day, while we save the people; people who are also commuting on that road will not have to go through some harrowing experience on such corridors,” he added.

The commissioner also said burning of tyres along tarred roads was strictly prohibited because, according to him, “once you do that, either in the name of protest, you would have ended up melting the asphalt in that place which is not acceptable.”

While urging residents of the state to desist from such act, Mr. Aniagwu charged benefitting communities of government projects to take ownership of such projects, just as he implored them to cooperate with contractors handling projects in their areas.

The commissioner lauded the management of the company handling the two projects for the speed they had brought to bear on the execution of the projects.

He disclosed that the Sheriff Oborevwori Administration was very interested in patronising indigenous contractors, provided such contractors were ready to do the right job so that at the end of the day, the state government and Deltans would not have any reason to regret.

Not too long ago, Aniagwu said the governor approved almost N30 billion that was paid to different contractors, adding that it was the reason many contractors had moved to sites.

“We are already making plans in not too distant time to also continuously pay so that the contractors will continue to work and our people will continue to get value for the jobs we have awarded for ease of movement across the 25 local government areas we have in the state.

“We have continued to sensitise the people to enable them know that the projects in their communities are not for the government, that it is their community project and that it belongs to them.

“So, it behoves on communities, whether it is my community in Akumazi or any other community in the state to continue to cooperate with the state government and with the contractors engaged to carry out projects, no matter the kind of project be it school, be it road, be it housing units, whatever project it is that government is siting in your community, it is important that residents of benefiting communities take ownership of such projects.

“We have visited two road projects today. The first one we visited is Emevor/Ivrogbo/Orogun Road, phase l and it is about 4.04 kilometres and the contractor, Emo Rock Construction has already started the process of applying the stone base.

“We saw that they have progressed very considerably and we are impressed with what they are doing. From what they have done so far, we are quite convinced that the road will stand the test of time.

“lf every other indigenous contractors emulate that kind of work, we will in no distant time, have our indigenous contractors having to go outside the shores of this country where they will also be regarded as international contractors.

“This second road is the Palce Road in Evwreni which cuts across the residence of the palace of the king of Evwreni. It is 240 meters but the drain is about 500 meters.

“This area used to be seriously water logged but by the time you see what the contractor has done, you may not even appreciate it much because you were not here before this construction began.

“You may be surprised that this project was just awarded barely a month ago. You can see the amount of work this indigenous contractor has done.

“We will continue this interface with the contractors; we will continue to look at different projects. This particular road is a fresh construction that we awarded about a month ago,” the commissioner added.

Delta Bulletin

