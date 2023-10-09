Delta Govt Assures Labour Unions Of Better Welfare, Recruitment Of  Teachers In The State

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government has assured the major labour unions in the state of better welfare and recruitment of teachers to address manpower shortage in public schools.

The assurance came amid a demand by the Delta State councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that they be consulted before recruiting teachers.

NLC chairman Goodluck Ofobruku and NUT chairman, Titus Okotie had during the 2023 World Teacher’s Day celebration in Asaba, with the theme: “The teachers we need for the education we want”, made the call, insisting it was for a better assessment and quality teachers.

Okotie, who lamented that teachers in the state were over worked, said the 2,000 teachers approved by the state government are enough to address the challenge.

He said teachers were not being trained in the state, adding that they need training and retraining. He noted that they also need palliative and modern working tools to teach the children.

Okotie called on the authorities concerned to strictly comply with the statutory procedure of recruitment of professional teachers for the development of the primary education sector.

He highlighted some challenges confronting teachers in the state to include delayed promotion, stagnation of university graduate teachers on grade Level 14, and the delay in granting special palliatives to teachers.

“It should be reiterated now that the best way of responding to this global imperative to reverse teachers’ shortage in the state is to fill vacancies in our school system without delay,” Okotie said.

The commissioner for secondary education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, said the government would not stop at employing more teachers but also improve their welfare to enhance productivity.

Also, the state head of service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, assured teachers of the state government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for teachers, adding that the government was continually reviewing their welfare packages, remunerations, and growth opportunities.

Leadership

