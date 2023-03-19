Delta Gov Election: Suspected Set Ablaze Ex-UPU PG’s House Ablaze

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected thugs have burnt down the house of the former President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union, Chief Joe Omene in Mosogar, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Chief Joe Omene is a supporter of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State.

It was not clear if any member of his family and himself sustained any injuries or if they were killed.

They have relocated to an undisclosed area for safety, DAILY POST can report.

Details later…