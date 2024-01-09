1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jan 9th, 2024

Delta Gov Appoints Comedian Gordons As Executive Assistant On Entertainment

OBOREVWORI AND GORDON

LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed Comedian Olorogun Komone Chubbo Godwin AKA Gordon De Comedy Balusconi  as Executive Assistant.

Egbegba who made the pronouncement in his X Page said with the appointment, the Ophorigbala-born comedian has joined the list of entertainers appointed by the Sheriff-led administration, some of them are; Mr Jollof and  MC Funky Aboki  among others

Godwin Komone better known by his stage name Gordons is a Nigerian comedian, musician and actor. He is also the host of the comedy series Comedy Clinic.

Gordons is a graduate of Delta State University where he studied Integrated science. He started out his music in the choir at World of Life Bible Church and later was part of the music group DC Envoys before his foray into comedy which he started in 2005 when he moved to Lagos from Warri.

Comedian Gordons is currently married and has five children with his wife who he dated while they were both at Delta State University.

