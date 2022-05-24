Delta Gov 2023: Ughelli Descendants Back UPU Endorsement Of David Edevbie

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the May 25th Peoples Democratic Party PDP, governorship primary in Delta State, the Ughelli Descendants Union (UDU) has thrown their weight behind the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) endorsement of Olorogun David Edvbieie.

The position of Ughelli Descendants Union (UDU) was contained in a statement signed by all the executive members of UDU and all communities’ presidents in Ughelli kingdom.

According to the statement, UDU in its enlarged meeting held on May 21, 2022 at Ughelli kingdom hall unanimously endorsed Olorogun David Edvbie for governor of Delta State in 2023 general elections.

According to the statement, “UDU x-rayed the criteria used by UPU and UDU is satisfied with it and therefore left with no other option than to support the earlier endorsement of Olorogun David Edvbie moved by apex Urhobo social cultural group, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU)”.

The Group enjoined other governorship aspirants in Delta Central to joyfully work with Olorogun David Edevbie to win the seat of governor of the state come 2023.

UDU urged all politicians in the state to shun campaign of calumny amongst politicians in the state.

UDU appealed all delegates to shun syndrome of collecting money and vote against their conscience.