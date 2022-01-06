Delta: Gas Explosion Kills Female Laboratory Scientist In Abraka

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Laboratory scientist attached to government hospital Abraka, Ethiope East Local Council of Delta State, Mrs. Ame Onyelo has died of wounds sustained during a cooking gas explosion.

The Guardian learnt that she sustained 90 percent degree burns after her cooking gas exploded on New Year day, while she was cooking.

It was gathered that she died on Tuesday at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City, where she was rushed to for medication.

Mrs. Onyelo was in a state of 50-50 before being rushed to the Government Hospital, Abraka and then the Central Hospital, Warri and thereafter to UBTH, where she died on Tuesday at about 1:30p.m.

The Medical Director (MD) of the government hospital, Dr. Donald Anyoru, said the news of her death came as a rude shock.

According to the MD, “The management visited the family of the deceased in Abraka today. She was a nice woman, very cooperative and a peacemaker. I have been here for about a year now and I can say that she is one of the few people, who you can discuss issues with. We are sad”.

The Guardian