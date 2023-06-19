Delta: Garage Where Stolen Vehicles Are Butchered, Sold As Spare Parts Uncovered In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Garage where stolen vehicles are butchered and sold as spare parts to unsuspected buyers has been uncovered in Ughelli, Ugheeli-North local local government of Delta State.

Vehicles removed from parking areas or stolen by armed robbers in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli, and environs where taking to the garage and dismembered into spare parts which are in turn sold out to buyers.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who revealed the discovery of the garage to newsmen disclosed that no fewer than seventy-four vehicle tyres, sixteen vehicle engines, eight gear boxes, fifteen motor batteries, two motorcycle engines and seven suspected stolen vehicles have so far been recovered from the garage.

According o him, “The vehicles include one Toyota Corolla with reg. no. AJ 638 EFR, Toyota Carina with reg. no. WW 748 SL, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. DU 60 LSR, Toyota Corolla with Reg. no. WWR 799 AE, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. KSF 758 DC and one unregistered Nissan car. Suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.”

In a related development and as a follow-up on the investigation of suspected kidnappers neutralized in Abraka where one AK-47 rifle was recovered, police operatives decided to comb the surrounding bushes where some of the suspects escaped into.

The team, upon thorough search of the bush, recovered two AK-47 magazines, fifty-two rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Investigation also revealed that one of the neutralized suspects who posed as an internet fraudster (yahoo boy) and has been using the proceeds gotten from kidnapping to build a 15-room duplex around Orogun, Ughelli North LGA.

Furthermore, a man took his Benz GLK 350 to a car wash situated along Mariam Babangida way for washing but when he returned back, he was told that one of the attendant had stolen the car and escaped to an unknown destination.

On receipt of this complaint, police detectives embarked on an intelligence led investigation which paid off as the suspect named Emmanuel Chidera ‘m’ aged 22yrs was arrested around magistrate court area in Asaba.

During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had taken the car to Benin City in Edo state where he intend to sell the car. The vehicle has been recovered, and effort to arrest his accomplices is ongoing.