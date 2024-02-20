Delta: Former Kwale DPO Bags International Mayor Of Peace Award 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Edwin Igoche Okoh who is a Professor of Peace Conflict and International Jurisprudence, St. Thomas -a-Becket University Canterbury UK, has been conferred this day 13th Feb. 2024 with the INTERNATIONAL MAYOR OF PEACE by the International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA, (A World Class Organization with United Nations Ecosoc Special Consultative Status since 2019)

ACP Edwin Igoche who was the immediate past Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kwale, Delta state was also inducted into the sustainable development goals international hall of Fame by the same organization.

According to a press release signed by Comr. Isaac Christian, the Media Aide to ACP Edwin Igoche said the award were presented to the police officer at Abuja, adding that during presentation, International Spokesperson of the organization, Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke said the awards were in recognition of his achievement in the area of peace and conflict management in the country.

Emeka Akanu hailed ACP Igoche for his commitment towards sustainable peace in the Niger Delta and country at large.

According to him, the International Association of World Peace Advocates is proud to associate with the newly promoted police Chief, adding that if all public officers are like ACP, Sir, Igoche, the country will be better.

He advised other security agencies to emulate ACP Edwin Igoche, not minding their positions.

Meanwhile the new Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Edwin Igoche said injustice, corruption and self-centeredness are largely responsible for the crisis bedeviling the society.

He said this shortly after being bestowed with an award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA in Abuja.

According to the ACP,” what hinders peace is lack of understanding. What hinders peace is corruption and self-centeredness. So if we want to talk about peace, it is not an academic exercise. peace is something that is right there on the table. When we do the right thing at the right time, there will be no agitation and even if we have agitation, there will be a way of settling it.”

He used the occasion to advise those at the arms of affairs both locally, nationally and internationally to work with others for the attainment of societal goals, as according to him, “a tree cannot make a forest.”

ACP Edwin Igoche said when there is understanding, there will be sustainable peace and when there is sustainable peace, there will be development.

He stressed the need for the United Nations to look inward with the view to addressing world peace and stability.

He also advised youths in the country to be patient as the Federal Government is doing everything to address security challenges in the country.

According to him, the issue of insecurity must be everybody’s business, adding that everyone must be involved both the community police and the people.

He said his new rank will propel him to be more active in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Igoche also expressed appreciation to God and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his new rank and everyone who supported him through prayers.

He also said it shows that people were watching him from afar.

