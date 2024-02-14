Delta: Ekpan Leader Newton Agbofodo Sentenced To Death In 2021 Dies In Enugu Hospital

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The embattled leader of Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Newton Agbofodo, who was sentenced to death in 2021, has been reported dead at Park Lane Hospital in Enugu, Enugu State, after a brief illness.

Deputy Comptroller of Prisons in Delta State, Sunday Oyakhire, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with DAILY POST correspondent in Warri.

DCP Oyakhire said the deceased did not die in the correctional facility but in the hospital.

According to him: “He died in Park Lane Teaching Hospital, Enugu State. He was ill and was in the hospital for almost two days before he died. He is still in the mortuary in the hospital.”

The late Newton Agbofodo, former Unuevworo (Prime Minister) of Ekpan community, was arrested on June 17, 2016, and was later arraigned in court for crimes bordering on murder.

Four counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and attempted murder, were preferred against him.

Delta State High Court 4, in Asaba, found him guilty of all count charges and sentenced him to death by hanging in 2021.

