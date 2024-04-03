Delta Crisis: Urhobo Traditional Council Of  Chiefs Beg For Release Of Detained Colleague

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Traditional Council of Chiefs, Ewu-Urhobo in Delta State, have called for the immediate release of the detained monarch of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo.

They said the monarch was not connected to the communal crisis that led to the recent killing of 17 military personnel in the Okuama community in the Ughelli Local Government Area of the state.

“His Majesty is in no way associated with the ongoing feud between Okoloba and Okuama communities, let alone the tragic killing of military personnel,” a statement from the council dated March 30 and made available to PUNCH Online on Tuesday read.

Ikolo is one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in connection to the killing

The command has since handed him over to the military.

The council expressed shock about the arrest while stating that the monarch had been working to resolve the crisis that led to the tragedy since his ascension.

“He has not set foot in Okuama community, nor has he visited Ewu, the headquarters of our kingdom, to engage in his royal duties,” the statement added.

While condoling with the military and the families of the slain officers, they prayed that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Punch

