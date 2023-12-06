Delta CP Orders Arrest Of Police Inspector For Alleged Shooting Of A Man

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner CP Wale Abass has ordered the detention of Police Inspector for alleged shooting of one Lucky (surname unknown) on 5/12/2023 at about 1634hours at Ekrerhavwe Junction, Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area while on stop and search duty.

Statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday said the Commissioner of Police, on receipt of the sad news, immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the errant police officer, adding that he equally directed that the officer be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department CID, Asaba, Delta State for a thorough and speedy investigation.

“CP Wale Abass commiserates the injured victim, wishing him a speedy recovery. He also noted that the Force, being a disciplined organization, will not condone such cruel action by any member of the Force, assuring that the offending officer will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures including criminal prosecution.

“He, therefore appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that justice will not just be done, but will be seen to have been done,” the statement read.

