Delta CP Dismisses Report Of Murdered Of Medical Doctor By  Deceased’s Family Members  

LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has dismissed media report of the alleged murder of Dr. Uyi Iluobe in his hospital, Olivet Clinic, Oghareki, Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State by the purported angry family members of deceased’s patents.

It would be recalled that rumour have been making the rounds that Dr Illuobe was shot dead by aggrieved parents of a patient who died in his hospital.

Describing the report as false and should be disregarded while receiving members of the Nigerian Medical Association Delta State Chapter in his office in Asaba, Delta over the death of Dr. Uyi Iluobe, the Delta State police Boss disclosed that preliminary investigation has revealed that on the said date, a female patient whose name and address are not known came to the hospital at about 19:40 hours pretending to have abdominal pain.

He added that while the doctor was attending to her, she made a phone call to the suspects whom she deceptively invited to come and pay her bill, adding that she was being treated by the doctor. “Moments later, the hoodlums stormed the hospital in a Toyota vehicle, entered the doctor’s office, and shot him twice in the chest, leading to his death. The purported female patient fled alongside the suspects,” he disclosed.

The Commissioner of Police, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased medical doctor and also members of the Nigerian Medical Association, reassured them that the case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the deserved justice is served.

“Finally, it is pertinent to state clearly that the rumours making rounds that the family members of a supposedly dead patient were responsible for the murder of the doctor is completely false and should be disregarded as there is no record of any patient that died prior to the unfortunate incidence. The Command thus wishes to finally use this opportunity to seek assistance of all and sundry in our effort to lift the veil off the face of the perpetrators,” he appealed.