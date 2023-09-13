Delta Central Senate: Tribunal Sacks Dafinone, Declares Re-Run in 48 Units

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday 12, September, 2023, ordered removal of Chief Ede Dafinone as Senator of Delta Central Senatorial District.

The Tribunal ordered a rerun in 48 polling units in four local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial District in the February 25 National Assembly election.

Justice W. I. Kpochi, while delivering the judgement in a petition marked EPT/DT/Sen/2023 filed by the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ighoyota Amori, dismissed some of the prayers in the petition for lacking in merit.

The 48 polling units where the tribunal declared rerun are in Sapele, Okpe, Udu and Ughelli North local government areas.

The Kpochi-led panel submitted that the 2nd respondent through his witnesses, failed to disprove the allegations that the election did not meet electoral act and constitutional requirements, as well as manual voting procedure.

The chairman of the tribunal equally said that the respondent could not disprove the allegation of electoral malpractices as alleged by the petitioner.

The tribunal said that the prayer of Amori that the victory of Senator Ede Dafinone be declared null, void and of no consequence, as well as, alternative prayer that he should be declared the winner of the senatorial election could not stand or be granted for lack of merit therefore both parties should go for a rerun in the aforementioned 23 polling Units and where there was inconclusive in the February 28 Senatorial election in Delta Central.

Emerald

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com