Delta: Bobrisky Reacts To Arrest Of Suspected Crossdressers In Gay Wedding

LAGOS AUGUST 231ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Famous transvestite, Bobrisky has said that the over 100 crossdressers who were arrested by the police in Delta deserved it.

He made this known in a post on his Instagram page as he claims a lot of people had requested for his opinion on the Delta Crossdressers’ arrest.

Addressing the matter, he first highlighted that being a crossdresser is a class not meant for just everyone, but budding ones could learn from A-listers.

He emphasized that they deserved being arrested because there exists a law in the country prohibiting men from marrying men.

The Lagos socialite wondered why they had gone ahead with this, despite knowing the implications, stressing that the sad truth remains that they deserved what they got.

Bobrisky wrote …

“Hey guys !!! I want to quickly addressed those set of guys who were arrested in delta. You see dis class is not actually meant for everyone. But i strongly believe you can learn from those Alist. Firstly there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry urseff in dis country why d hell did you all call urself together to organize a wedding ? That’s d dumbest news have read dis week. You all deserve how you all were treated sad truth. If you feel you are in love with ur partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome ?”

