Delta APC Chieftains Write Tinubu, Complain Of  Omo-Agege’s Over-Bearing Influence

LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some members of Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Sen. Ovie Omo-agege, the former Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly of having overbearing influence on the state chapter.

The party members made the allegation in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The letter was jointly signed by Inana Michael, Secretary Delta APC, Tom Onah (Delta North Chairman) and Michael Orunefe (Delta Central Chairman) among others.

The letter added that the Delta APC could not continue to be controlled by an individual in the state to the determent of its lager members.

It also accused Omo-agege of anti-party activities ahead of the February 25 presidential election by working against the APC and President Tinubu.

The letter said the action of the former Deputy Senate President led to the party`s poor performance in Delta during the general election.

It added that Omo-agege and his group never worked for Tinubu ahead of the presidential election, but rather, worked for Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate.

This, it said, was obvious as pictures of him posing with Obi in flyers were all over Delta ahead of the election.

The letter recalled how Omo-agege encouraged Mr Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor to contest the 2023 presidential election against Tinubu by issuing him the party`s membership card and admitting him into it illegally.

It said his plan was to scuttle Tinubus presidential ambition, adding that while some of the partys stakeholders tried to oppose his plan, he was resolute and had not forgiven those who opposed him.

The letter added that this explained why some of the party`s Delta stakeholders had continued to receive expulsion letter on the instruction of Omo-agege.

According to the letter, the partys faithful and critical stakeholders in Delta, especially, those not in Omo-Ageges camp are being sidelined.

It said they were also being prevented from participating in the party`s activities in the state, including buying forms to contest the congresses and the primaries ahead of the general elections.

This, it said, was the reason only Omo-Agege collected forms to contest the Delta governorship election.

The letter added that the same thing was applicable to the Senatorial, House of Representative and State Assemblies Primary.

It added that Omo-Agege single-handedly nominated all the candidates in Delta, and subsequently its officials, including Mr Felix Morka, the party`s current National Publicity Secretary who was his Legal Aide.

According to the letter, Omo-ageges Political Adviser, Mr Omeni Sobote also became the partys chairman while all the aides in his office were allotted party offices in the state executive.

“Because Omo-Agege did not allow a free and fair process, many party members left to contest election in other parties to pursue their political ambitions, such as Chief Great Ogboru.

“Your Excellency, by the grace of God, today you are the President of the country, having won the presidential election convincingly.

“If you have any doubt about the forgone, you have the security agencies at your command to investigate the points we have raised.

“We cannot continue this way in Delta; we therefore, call on you to ask Omo-Agege to free the State APC of his stranglehold on its neck so it can breathe freely.

“We know the majority of your supporters and followers are not in Omo-Agege’s camp, and that those in his faction did not vote for you,’’ the letter said.

