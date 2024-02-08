Delta APC Chieftain Slumps, Dies While Watching Nigeria, S/Africa AFCON Semi-Final

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Ika federal constituency of Delta State, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, is dead.

Reliable sources said that the outspoken politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died on Wednesday night while watching the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

“As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped,” a source privy to the incident told LEADERSHIP on Thursday.

Leadership

