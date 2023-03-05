Delta 2023: Obidients Reject Omo-Agege Plea For Joint Votes

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Delta State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spreading out its dragnets to annex the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to its campaign train had been rejected by the Obidients.

Omo-Agege who stormed Asaba and Oshimili South LGA where Obi scored the highest votes of over 40,000, wooed Obi teeming supporters to vote APC to beat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Omo-Agege, with his supporters and loyalists who met with Obi supporters, earnestly begged them to support him to end PDP’s age-long ineptitude in the state.

“We have succeeded in the first leg during the presidential election. Let us come together and chase away our common enemy. Let us together and reject the afflictions of PDP. Vote me for pensioners to be paid their gratuities, affordable school fees will be paid at universities and constant electricity will be possible.

“Convert your votes in the Labour Party to Omo-Agege. I know what Obidients want; I will run a participatory government with you. Finish the good work you have started. The wounded lion has started to run helter-skelter and begging for votes. Don’t listen to them.

“We sympathise with you on how Okowa deprived you of venues. He has done it to Obi himself. So, we are not surprised. Okowa stole Reps and Senate seats in Delta North, but when l come as governor, we shall reclaim them for Obidients. Obidients and APC have one thing in common.

“To get this, we want a governor to achieve this. I can’t do it alone; l need your help. When l emerge as governor, you are the ones that emerged. We know what we want. Come to me, tell me what you want me to do for you.

“We shall bring you into government, some will serve in the government. I will reclaim seats, Reps, Senate, that Okowa stole from Obidients,” he promised.

Earlier, APC chairman in the state, Chief Omeni Sobotie, said they have to come together to pursue Okowa. “We chased Okowa away as vice president; we don’t want his affliction to come to Delta again. We want a new Delta of job opportunities, where companies will come to set up job opportunities.

However the demand of APC and Omo-Agege to join forces with Labour Party in order to win Delta State Governor election was blatantly rejected by the Obodients. Below are the response of the Obidients:

Obugu Cosmas:

Omo-Agege you are already a failure. Are do you expect the Obidient family to vote for APC who is enemy of the progressive. See your sweet mouth. After the election seek something else. Nothing for you from the obidients.

23*****

Omo-Agege or Omo-Agege bread. Who told you Labour Party and APC have anything in common? Please fight for yourself.

Suleima Umar:

Na lie. Vote Obidient for Governor. We don’t want to see or hear anything about APC anywhere again.

Rosemary Odiase

Greedy man., You want them to leave their governorship candidate and vote for you because you are a rare gem. I wish all of you can go on extinction politically so that Nigerians can have peace and a new Nigeria emerge.

Gods Grace

Is a big lie, Labour Party has nothing in common with APC. I see desperation in you. Why didn’t you join Labour party and also campaign for Labour Party presidency. You have already learn craftiness in your new president smart move but you can’t fool us, Many people contesting on APC as Governor or state reps will fail because you all connived to rig Obi out at the state level.

Garrison Kent:

Okowa is a saint to where you are. You are part of Nigeria problems. Anybody that loves Peter Obi will never vote for you.

Lukmon Oyedelo

Labour Party no get Governorship candidate in Delta or waiting dey happen?

Jaci Chris:

Labour Party get candidate. Omo-Agege dey dream.

Stbana

We need Labour Party governorship candidate. Please every body should vote for LP governor come Saturday. Obi will win in court as Nigeria President.

Charles Ejiro:

Stupid APC. You want to reclaim stolen senate, reps seats when you enter. We will reclaim presidential seat that is also stolen?

Ebikeseye Solomon

It can never happen, after joining in rigging out the real winner of presidential election mr obi,no obedient will vote for apc we have our own candidate

Tejiro

Now they are crawling on their knees begging a party that does not have a structure to vote for them. What an irony! Labour party has their own governorship candidate. We are voting for Lp

Ifeoms Chinedu

Now they knw obidients is a threat to them. these is d movement that will cleans bad politicians. retire looters who have plunged these nation in d abyss.

Harrison Emuji

Obidients don’t listen to this man called Omoagege, vote APC and PDP out in Delta state. Since they said that you have no structure, build structure for Peter Obi and labour party with your vote. When you vote, make sure you have the copies of the results in your phones and force the PO to transmit the photo of the results by uploading it in the INEC BVAS

Guest

Sir dose it means Obi or LP don’t have a candidate in the state you see una life now. A man you people said he has no structures is the one you are begging for votes now seek for your party every one with their crops