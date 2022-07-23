Delta 2023: Edevbie, Oborevwori’s Names Missing In INEC Governorship Candidates List

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 23RD (NEWSRANGERS)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday confirmed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State was yet to have candidate for next year’s governorship election.

INEC had earlier in the day released the names of candidates and running mates of various participating political parties to state offices with that of the Delta PDP candidates missing.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Delta State, Monday Udoh-Tom told our correspondent in Asaba that there were presently no particulars of any candidate for PDP.

“We have no particulars of any candidate for PDP as far as the governorship is concerned because they are in court. It is when the matter is determined that we will now have the particulars of one of them.

“You will recall that there was a court judgement that disqualified one of them, and he filed for stay of execution and also appealed the judgement.

“As a result, we cannot act on the case of the PDP for now until the Appeal Court delivers judgement,” Udoh-Tom said.

Current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori had won the PDP governorship primary May 25 but his closest rival and former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, David Edevbie approached an Abuja High Court seeking Oborevwori’s disqualification on grounds of discrepancies in the certificates he presented.

The High Court subsequently granted Edevbie’s prayers by disqualifying Oborevwori, and declared the plaintiff as the party’s candidate.

Although, Oborevwori filed an appeal against the judgement, Edevbie’s supporters have been jubilating, claiming that INEC recognised their principal as candidate by issuing him form E13B.

The Sun