Delta 2023: Delta Political Vanguard Supports Okowa On Choice Of Governor

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of a political association under the aegis of Delta Delta Political Vanguard (DPV) has reiterated their commitment to whoever Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa picks as governor for the 2023 Delta State governorship election as their choice.

The group which made their stand known while addressing party loyalists in Koko town, Warri North local Government area of Delta state said although it is the turn of Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the governor in 2023, but according to their slogan, they will follow Okowa to where ever he goes.

Addressing party loyalist, the National Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, Chief Michael Diden disclosed that the group will always stand by their slogan which states that ‘Where Okowa go we will go’ .

“It is the turn of Delta Central to produce the Governor. But we have a slogan which says, ‘Where Okowa go we will go.’ The game between DC-23 versus Delta Political Vanguard ends at a goalless draw. That is we all agree that where Okowa go we go.

“The second issue is that by the order of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who said we should do it all inclusive. By the fourth meeting or upper week meeting we are going to inaugurate our EXCO member. The EXCO will not pretend. If you go back to your local government to present somebody that cannot bring result or beneficiary to this the EXCO they will squash it.

“I am saying this because we want to win and we want the best hand so that we can achieve our goals. We have done it before. We won the cup that was like a local government cup. The second cup we won was like an African cup of Nation. The cup we want to win now is called the world. You do not do segment with your team and expect to win a world a cup. We want to win this cup. We do not want to go to retirement,” he stated.

Director of Protocol of Delta Political vanguard, Ifeanyi Eboigbe who harped on unity among members of the group, urged members to fortified their structures in all the local government area of Delta State so that PDP can become victorious in 2023.

He emphasized on the need for peace and unity of the group and the need to win convert through love, saying, “ With love for one we can we all. If we love Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, we must embrace his virtues of love and unity.”

He advised that there should not be any disagreement among them because it will divide them politically. He advised that they should unite for Governor Okowa, stressing that Okowa is a Governor of unity and progress.

“We are solidly behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and we should ensure we deliver the state for PDP in 2023,” he advised.

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Charles Obule explained that every body in the group are working for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that, that it was not by mistake when Chief Michael Diden said on ‘Okowa we stand’.

According to him, “Everybody here is working for Okowa. If it is possible to give him a third term nobody will contest against him because he is a good and responsible gentleman . All of you should be rest assured that you are in the right group. Okowa will not pick a bad egg, Okowa will not pick 419, Okowa will not pick those who did not respect Delta State or people that will not make the state move forward.”

Present at the occasion where the National Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard,

The National Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard Chief Michael Diden, the Deputy National Chairman Askia Ogeah, Head of operation Ifeanyi Eboigbe, the Secretary General Wellington Oyibo, Public Relation Officer, Prince Abugo is the Public Relation Officer, the Cordinator, Hon Asupa Forteta and Alhaji (Barr.) Isa Clark among others. The representative of those from twenty local government were equally present at the event.