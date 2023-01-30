Dafinone Storms Eko-Amukpe, Other Urhobo Communities Welcomes Defectors From PDP To APC 

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressives Congress Senatorial candidate for Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone, in company of Hon Henry Baro APC House of Representative Candidate and Hon Moses Ogodo APC House of Assembly Candidate, led by the campaign director general, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor stormed Eko Amukpe ward 13 in Sapele, Ewu2 Gbaregolo and Ewu1, Otor-Ewu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State

Chief Ede Dafinone while addressing decampees at Eko ward 13 on Sunday in Sapele, stated that all APC faithful are equal, insisting that the Deputy Senate President and APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has worked tirelessly to get the party to where it is today.

“For those of you decamping today, we are all equal in the party, no one is queuing behind, when you work, you will benefit. I welcome you all to the party and you will never regret joining our party.”

“I assure you that we have equal rights, there’s no discrimination. No First or second class in our party. We will all rule this state come 2023,” he said.

The Award Winning Chartered Accountant also explained that Deltans have decided who will represent them in the coming election, while urging all APC faithfuls to canvas for more votes and vote all APC Candidates from presidency to the state house of Assembly in the election.

“All APC candidates will work for their people, you are the ones that will decide who will represent you and deltans have decided. They will vote for APC because Ovie Omo-Agege has worked for his people,” he added.

Barr John Eberieri, while speaking at Ewu 1, Otor-Ewu in Ughelli South Local Government Area, noted that the people of Ewu community need university and a standard Police station, while urging all community leaders and party faithful to vote Chief Ede Dafinone and all APC candidates in the election.