 Dafinone Hails Emerhor’s Effort In Building Delta APC, Says Electorates’ Vote’ll Count

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone has commended Olorogun O’tega Emerhor for building the party to where it is today, adding that the 2023 election, is an election of the people, by the people and for the people.

Dafinone stated this on Thursday when he and his entourage led by the campaign director general, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor stormed wards 8,9 and 1 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

While commending Olorogun Tega Emerhor, Dafinone noted that as a founding father who contributed greatly to building the party to where it is today which has given the Delta APC a strong footing to takeover power from the failed PDP in Delta

He added that APC has paraded the most credible and competent candidates in the state.

“I want to thank Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, APC leader in Delta State. I salute his effort in building this party to where it is today, it’s not an easy fight, not an easy struggle but as a founding father, he has taken us a long way.”

“This election is an election of the people, by the people and for the people. You will decide where the dividend of democracy will come from. This election is in your hands and you must come out and vote for all APC candidates. You must protect that vote and must be counted.”

“APC candidates are not coming to the government to make money; they are coming to work for the people. APC is the government for you, that will listen to you and a government that will deliver for you,” he said.

Earlier, the APC Delta State House of Assembly Candidate, Barr Matthew Omonade noted that PDP has nothing to show in Evwreni, while insisting that the only project in the community was brought by Olorogun Tega Emerhor.

“APC cannot fail in Evwreni, APC is the only party we know in this community. Ovie Omo-Agege has come to liberate Delta State from the charcoal of bad government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the APC Delta State House of Assembly candidate Barr Spencer Ohwofa has condemned the PDP and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for abandoning the people of Ughelli North during the flood crisis, adding that only the leaders of APC stood by them in trying times.

Barr Ohwofa stated this on Thursday when the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone and this campaign team led by Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor stormed Uhweru in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

While speaking, Barr Ohwofa stated that the PDP has nothing to show in Ughelli North while insisting that APC faithful in Ughelli North will deliver all party’s candidates starting from the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Delta State Governor, Chief Ede Dafinone for Senate and all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“You all know how PDP, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, abandoned us during the flood crisis in this local government, it was not easy for some of us. Many of us lost our properties and source of our livelihood.”

“During this crisis, only APC leaders from the presidency, our sister, Hon Stella Okotete set up and ran an IDP Camp that provided succour for our people, we will not forget the assistant of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Ede Dafinone, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, the founding leaders that rallied around us during the flood. We will not vote for PDP, we will deliver all APC candidates in the coming election. Uwheru is for APC,” he said.