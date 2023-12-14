Cyclist Riding From Damaturu To Felicitate Delta Gov In Asaba Arrives In Akwanga, Nasarawa State

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged man, Samuel Erukoghene Okoro, who started riding bicycle from Damaturu, Yobe State, on December 9, to celebrate the victory and performance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, arrived Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Tuesday, on his way to Asaba.

Okoro, 38, told newsmen earlier on arrival that he was also carrying a letter from Deltans residing in Yobe state to congratulate Oborevwori on his emergence as Governor of Delta State.

The cyclist said he has been encouraged by people he met on the way.

The rider said his main objective for the cycling, was to further encourage Governor Oborevwori to carry on with his plans for the development of Delta State, especially the Effurun and Warri metropolis.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this report, Okoro had left Akwanga enroute Abuja.

Daily Independent

