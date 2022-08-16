1 2 3 4 5
Court Removes Okowa’s Strong Man, Ejele As PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate

LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has reportedly sacked the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 election, Evangelist Michael Diden  alias Ejele.

Report reaching Urhobotoday.com stated that  the removed him over forged certificate and date of birth..

It would be recall that the National Assembly candidate was dragged to Court over alleged forgery of his West Africa Examination Council certificate and his date of birth.

Ejele, the former chairman of the Delta Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) polled 176 votes out of 272 eligible ad-hoc delegates accredited to participate in the party’s primary.

He beat former House of Representatives member, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, a finance expert, Chief Oghogho Ayodele Ithihiwa and one-time Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Kent Omatsone with a far distance behind with  48, 46 and 2 votes respectively.

More details later…

 

