Conviction Of Brobrisky Is ‘Selective’ Judgment –Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has expressed reservations on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over Friday’s Federal High Court judgment which sentenced Idris Okuneye, a popular cross-dresser known as Bobrisky to six months in prison over spraying of the Naira notes.

Onuesoke who spoke to our correspondent on telephone said the judge and EFCC went too far in their prosecution of the cross dresser, stressing that spraying of naira note is a custom known to Nigerians.

He said, he was expecting a reprieve when Bobrisky said he would lead a crusade to stop the action, still the judge convicted him without option of fine.

Describing the court decision as ‘selective’, Onuesoke said the judgment was “unfair”, just as he accused the Nigerian authorities of turning blind eyes to other prominent Nigerians who have also committed similar crimes.

“It is not that I am in support of spraying of the Naira, but I hundred percent condemn this Bobrisky sentence. Those that have been abusing the Naira in the social media how many of them have they arrested? We have been seeing how our leaders have been abusing the Naira through public spraying.

“Don’t they see them? Children of prominent wealthy Nigerians spraying money during wedding and birthday ceremonies? They even step and dance on the notes. It is all over in the social media. What has happened to them? Why must they single out Bobrisky?

“Why is Bobrisky own different. Or are they hiding something from Nigerians in order to sentence the young boy that we do not know? What has he done? Is he the first Nigerian that have abused the Naira? Everybody is culpa able ones it comes to issue of abusing the Naira. We see spraying in large quantities live on social media. We see them live everyday on social media when they are spraying musicians. Some even go to overseas to spray money. Then why must this be a different one?, ” the PDP Chieftain queried.

Onuesoke stated that if EFCC is serious they should play past videos in social media of wealthy Nigerians spraying money, requesting that they should equally be arrested and prosecuted as done to Bobrisky..

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com