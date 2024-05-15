Confusion As  Mother, Son Were Found Dead In Asaba Apartment

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The two were found dead in their apartments yesterday, while two other persons were unconscious. It was gathered that bodies of the deceased were found lying on the floor in the morning of the fateful day. The other two were rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital, Asaba, for medications.

Narrating the incident, the deceased’s younger sister, Ms Maureen, explained that the death of her sister was still a mystery, contrary to rumours she had inhaled generator fumes or ate poisoned noodles.

“My sister was healthy, and she went to church on Sunday. When they came back, she cooked rice and stew. She never ate noodles. The rumour that they died after eating noodles or inhaling generator fumes is a lie. It is not generator fume. She had a lot of enemies in that house. When the other sons regain consciousness, we will know what actually killed them. My son who was also a victim but is now recovering told me that my late sister didn’t eat the noodles they cooked,” she said.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, said information available to them was that the woman and her son died of generator fumes. “But if the family is suspecting any foul play, they should let the police know so that they can conduct an autopsy,” he said.

(The Guardian)

