Communication Scholar Dr Igben Expected As Discussant At Advocate Public Lecture

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a bid to enrich discourse on contemporary issues and foster intellectual engagement, Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council, (ALSBCS) is delighted to announce the participation of Dr. Harvey Igben as a discussant at its upcoming public lecture.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Shedrack Onitsha, Secretary, Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council, (ALSBCS) disclosed that the inaugural lecture is part of activities lined up to celebration of its 10th Year Anniversary in Newspaper Publishing by Advocate Publication Ltd.

According to him, the Inaugural Lecture Series has a thought-provoking theme: “Youth Empowerment and Leadership Evolution: Rethinking Nigeria’s Leadership Recruitment Process,” is scheduled to take place on April 17th, 2024, at the esteemed Wetland Hotel Ughelli.

Onitsha added that the ALSBCS Board led by renowned Journalist and former Editor of the Guardian Newspaper, Mr Abraham Ogbodo, is to upscale the discourse because; “Dr. Igben, a distinguished Mass Communication Scholar and Senior Lecturer at the Department of Public Relations and Advertising, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Delta State University, Abraka, brings a wealth of academic prowess and practical experience to the discussion.

“With an impressive educational background that spans continents, Dr. Igben’s journey to academic eminence is underscored by his commitment to scholarship and intellectual inquiry. His extensive studies culminated in a PhD in Media Studies specializing in Public Relations from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, complemented by degrees in Biblical Studies from Freelandia Bible College and Seminary in the United States.

“A prolific researcher and writer, Dr. Igben’s scholarly contributions have been featured in prestigious local and international journals, reflecting his deep understanding of communication dynamics and public relations principles.

“Beyond his academic achievements, Dr. Igben is renowned for his advocacy for peaceful coexistence and the transformative power of empathy and understanding. His leadership as the former head of the Department of Mass Communication at Delta State University, Abraka, has left an indelible mark on both students and colleagues, fostering a culture of excellence and mutual respect.

“As a discussant at the Advocate Publication Public Lecture, Dr. Harvey Igben will undoubtedly enrich the dialogue with his insights and perspectives, contributing to a deeper understanding of the issues at hand and inspiring attendees to think critically about the challenges facing our society.

“Advocate Publication is honored to welcome Dr. Igben and looks forward to an enlightening and engaging discussion that will further underscore the importance of scholarly inquiry and intellectual exchange in shaping our collective future.

“The public lecture, featuring Dr. Harvey G.O. Igben as a discussant, will take place on Wednesday, April 17, at Wetland Hotel Ughelli, and all are encouraged to attend and participate in this enriching intellectual endeavor.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com