Communal Clash: Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew Imposed In Isoko Communities, Military Deployed

LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of the Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Victor Asasa, on Thursday, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Igbide and Enhwe communities in the area following renewed clashes between residents of both communities.

Soldiers have also been drafted to the troubled zone to quell the uprising.

Eyewitnesses said indiscriminate shooting ensued between residents of the two communities, while calls were made to the state government and other relevant authorities to urgently intervene and find an enduring solution to the crisis.

It was gathered that commercial and farming activities, the mainstay of the economies of the warring communities, had virtually grinded to a halt.

The reason for the crisis could not be ascertained by our correspondent, but sources said it was related to boundary disputes.

It further gathered that the hostility between the two feuding communities was age long, while the recent beheading of an Igbide woman on her farm by yet-to-be identified hoodlums seemed to have fuelled the recent crisis.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for confirmation as of the time of filing this report.

Punch