Christian Ministers Beg Oborevwori To Intervene In Herdsmen Clashes With Urhobo Communities

LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Christian Ministers Association International- UCMAI,the body of all Urhobo Christian ministers, bishops, evangelists and gospel preachers irrespective of denomination, has appealed to the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orowhedor Oborevwori to intervene in the unwholesome activities of herdsmen in many Urhobo Communities leading to avoidable clashes, intimidation and violence that has affected the business concern of the people.

A statement issued at the end of a General Assembly of the body signed by Archbishop Prof Solomon Oghenesuvwetoba Gbakara, National President and Bishop Dr Duke Akpososo JP, National Secretary says that the situation in many Urhobo Communities was worrisome and that government must intervene to nip the situation in the bud.

The statement expressed grave concern with the situation at Abraka, Uwheru, Ohorhor and other Urhobo Communities where, it noted, sundry uncharitable and unpleasant evils have been perpetuated against the people by the herdsmen, stressing that the activities of the herdmen were provocative and could lead to further escalation of insecurity in the land.

“Many victims of the activities of herdsmen are our Church members and so we can not fold out arms while evil walks through the land unchecked. Many people where these herdsmen operate cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. Women are being raped in the farms, kidnapping is on the increase and are often associated with them, the security situation is dire and grave and the time to act is now.

“We use this medium to call on Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene by directing the security agencies to be on top of their game and arrest the situation. The Fulani herdsmen do now own any land here and so cannot lord it over land owners. Steps should be taken to comb all our bushes so as to evacuate all illegal dwellers without authorization. The continued harbouring of people of questionable identity in our bushes is a time bomb that will only escalate the tension and further worsen the security situation in Nigeria.

“Government should act fast to restore lasting peace for increased productivity in the agricultural sector in order to make more food available, stimulate the growth of the informal sector and engender peaceful coexistence of the citizens”, the statement added.

Daily Independent

