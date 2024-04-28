Chinese Embassy Foils Ese Brume’s Trip To Diamond League

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Reigning Commonwealth Games and African long jump record holder, Ese Brume, has shifted her focus to the United States for her qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics Games after she was denied visa by the Chinese Embassy in Lagos, thereby preventing her from competing in the Diamond League in Suzhou, yesterday.

Brume was aiming to use the Diamond League in Suzhou to hit the 6.86m mark to secure automatic qualification for the Paris 2024 Games, her third straight Olympics appearance, but the Chinese Embassy refused to give visa for the trip.

Her coach, Kayode Yahaya told The Guardian, in a telephone chat, yesterday, that they submitted their all relevant documents at the Chinese Embassy for visa but it was turned down. “I don’t really know why they refused to give us visa this time,” Yahaya said. “Last year, they did not waste time before giving us the visa to attend the Diamond League in China. We were shocked when they handed our passport to us without visa.

“Ese is in Nigeria at the moment, but she will be returning to the U.S. very soon to continue the battle for the ticket to the Paris Olympics. I am sure she will get the ticket very soon,” Yahaya stated.

Last month in Accra, Ghana, Brume actually got the qualification mark during the African Games with her 6.92m gold winning leap, but it was rendered illegal by a massive +3.9m/s tail wind.

She is seeking to become the first Nigerian track and field athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics after winning bronze at Rio 2016 Olympics eight years ago.

Apart from targeting the ticket in the U.S., Brume still have several windows open for her to grab the ticket to Paris. They include the African Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for Douala, Cameroun from June 21 to 26 as well as the Diamond League on July 7 in Paris, France.

The Guardian-Nigeria

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consutancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com