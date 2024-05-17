Chief Omirhobo’s Criticism Of FG Approval Of N90bn For 2024Hajj Sets Twitter Ablaze

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria Human Right Lawyer Chief (Barr,) Malcolm Omirhobo has condemned Federal Government approval of N90bn subsidy for the cost of pilgrimage for 2024 hajj.

According to Saharareporters the Nigerian Government says it has spent the sum of N90 billion to subsidise the cost of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage for citizens.

This was revealed by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday at the inauguration of the 2024 National Hajj operation, held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

“You may recall that this year, we had a major challenge in announcing the final hajj fare for the 2024 Muslim pilgrimage due to fluctuation in foreign exchange rates,” Shettima was quoted as saying by the News Agency of Nigeria.

He continued: “President Bola Tinubu also works round the clock to control the downward spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians.

“A move that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidize the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s hajj.

“Government at the highest level monitors all arrangements meant for the well-being of our pilgrims both in Saudi Arabia and within the country before embarking on the journey.

“We are aware of the provision put in place for the safety, security and comfort of the Nigerian contingent to the 2024 hajj of our pilgrims,” Mr Shettima added.

Reacting to the Federal Government approval of such lofty fund for pilgrimage in his X platform (Former Twitter), Omirhobo condemned the federal government action describing it as unconstititional.

He advised Government to at all times distance itself from religion, adding that not until politicians stop using religion as a tool for achieving their inordinate drive for power, Nigeria will not move forward.

Hear him, “It is unconstitutional for the FGN to approve the release of N90 billion to subsidize the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s Hajj. Government must at all times distant itself from religion and not be influenced by it. Not until our politicians stop using religion as a tool for achieving their inordinate drive for power , Nigeria is going nowhere.”

Reacting to Omirhobo statement, X users said:

HON. NWAFOR RICHARD MARVELOUS @MarvelousNwafor Our major problem is religion; Desperate Politicians capitalize on it to impoverish the people. Pilgrimage should be personal, it shouldn’t be the concern of the government.

Daniel chinaedu @dandanielus: Everything is an opportunity, Going to saudi or Israel is the most important thing for our government, than sorting out the hunger that Nigerians are facing, there is God ooo…

Beth U @BethU20: The Level of decay is much. A country that doesn’t have electricity,road, school, hospital and should cut all waste and focus on building the nation is spending on unnecessary things.

Napy@ottahnapoleon: Handsome lawyer! I gbadu you sir for all you do for humanity.

Starco@Starco07211729: Does one Nigeria have constitution? Is anything been done or followed according to their frauds called constitution? Most politicians from the Southern Nigeria are all fools with greediness and selfishness.

Bemigho Bassey@dearbemigho: My take exactly. Who wants to kiss the black stone should do it at his own expense. Who wants to kiss wall should do so at his own expense.

