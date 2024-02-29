Chief Omirhobo Urges Gowon Show Evidence Of FG Projects  In Southeast After Nigeria-Biafra War

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, has challenged former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, retired, to show evidence of any Federal Government project his government established in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria after the Biafra civil war many years ago.

Omirhobo said this in a post via his X account on Sunday.

He was reacting to Gowon’s latest comment on the Biafran civil war.

“I am happy General Gowon is alive when I am making my assertions.

I challenge Gowon to show evidence of Federal Government repair, rehabilitation or replacement of any of the Hospitals, Markets, Schools, Buildings or Roads destroyed by the intentional bombing by the Nigeria Air Force and their Arab mercenaries after the Nigerian /Biafran war,” Omirhobo said.

“I challenge him to show any Federal Government project that his government established in the Eastern part of Nigeria after the war

I challenge Gowon to show the palliative or financial support that his government gave to the Easterners after the war.

“I need proof of his government’s effort for the Eastern children to catch up with the educational system after missing out for over three years.

I challenge him to show how many Easterners who lost their jobs because of the war were reabsorbed after the war.

“Take It from me, the war ended with Nigeria being the Victor and the Easterners the Vanquished. The (3 Rs) Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation policy of Gowon’s government was by mouth not deed.”

Recall that the former head of state after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, disclosed to journalists how he was accused of being unable to prosecute the Biafra civil war.

Gowon, who ruled Nigeria between 1966 and 1975, had said, “If I can remember, when I was fighting the war I was told I was too slow and that probably Nigeria cannot make it and that we should now seek for discussion. Well, did we do it or not? They probably do not know the problem underground so that is where we are.”

DailyPost

