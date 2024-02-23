Chief Omirhobo Knocks Comedian For Supporting President Tinubu

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian lawyer identified as Malcolm Omirhobo has slammed comedian, Seyi Law over his undying support for President Tinubu.

A Nigerian lawyer identified as Malcolm Omirhobo has slammed comedian, Seyi Law over his undying support for President Tinubu.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter now known as X, he expressed sadness for the comedian and his future generation.

“Emergency comedian, Seyi Law or what do you call yourself? I am sure that the hunger and hardship in Nigeria have shut down your brain. If not why do you want to spend 40 years with Moses in the wilderness on foot when you can make the journey by air in 1 hour, 45mins from Egypt to Israel? I pity you and the future of your children .@SeyilawComedy”.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com