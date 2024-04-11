Chief Aminu Ndidi Joel Bags Eminent Ambassador Of Int’l World  Peace  Award (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Elder Aminu Ndidi Joel had been confirmed as Eminent Ambassador of International Association of world peace Advocates by the International Association Of World Peace Advocate of the United Nation Peace Volunteers.

Amb. Prof Child EHIRIODO international Director who stood for His Excellency AMB, PER STAFSEN, International President, International Association of World Peace Advocates presented the award on behalf of the President at Merit House Maitama Abuja, Saturday 6th April, 2024.

Forty honOurable members honoured along with Aminu Ndidi Joel are Olorogun Amerevirayire. O Anthony, Engr. Chief Tom Agidotan- Eyejewefe, Dr Stephen Lazi Skhere Ph.d, Mrs Gloria Ajiri Stephen, Engr. Patrick Ini Esenowo, Efiong Eta Emenyi, Pastor Onuwe Emmanuel Asuku and others

Going back to the memory lane, Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu was born in Agbor to the family of late Chief Stephen Aminu and Mrs. Comfort Aminu both of Ihogbe Quarters, Agbor-Obi, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. The young Elder Aminu completed his primary education at the Nosirere Primary School, Agbor, Delta State, where he was renowned for winning the best Handwriting Award, before proceeding to Gbenoba Grammar School, Agbor where he also obtained his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, bagging the award for best Handwriting again.

Upon the completion of his secondary education, Elder Aminu sojourned to Uvwie kingdom, Ijakpa Road, Effurun, Delta state where he became a spare part dealer. He do buy spare parts from Lagos which he sells at Effurun spare parts market Luck being on his side Elder Aminu joined one of the multinational oil and gas exploration and production companies in Nigeria, Elder Aminu got employment under Chevron Nigeria Plc, During COVID-19 He took Chevron VSP voluntary retirement after 23 years of merit service. In between he enrolled as part time student graduating from the University, after retirement he registered NDIEVELYN He is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ndievelyn Limited, a company majoring in the distribution of Dangote Cement in South-South region of Nigeria, and sales of all types of building materials Especially Rods of all sizes and general contractor.

Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu has impacted is his immediate communities both in the area of leadership and service both in Agbor and Uvwie. In this regard, he is senior member of the OTU OKIRORO (decision makers of Agbor Kingdom) where HRM, the Dein KIAGBOREKUZI I the Dein of Agbor Kingdom is the life Patron. Elder Aminu was also the immediate past secretary of ITU NWA FE NE DI (Agbor General Community, Warri Branch), Patron, Ika Ladies Uvwie/Warri Branch, Patron, IME OBI Secondary School, Agbor, Obi, member Klassic Club of Nigeria, Uvwie/Warri branch, Divisional Member, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Ekpan amongst others.

He was equally the Zone 5 Assistant Social Secretary.

Elder Aminu also has a track record of contributing to the development of Uvwie Kingdom. As Chairman of Aka Avenue Community, Elder Aminu successfully saw the development of the community both in the areas of road, security and light. It is not surprising therefore that Elder Aminu has taken the responsibility of doing same as the immediately past Chairman of Praise Estate Landlord’s Association they benefit from his leadership strides in the area of road construction, security and light of the estate.

Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu is an Elder of the Christ Chosen Church of God, Effurun, and he is happily married to his lovely, amiable wife, Mrs. Evelyn Aminu, a Deaconess of the Christ Chosen Church of God. The marriage is blessed with four lovely children.

As a community leader, Elder Ndidi Joel Aminu believes in service to God and Humanity, equality and fairness

Eminent Ambassador chief Elder Aminu Ndidi Joel is a philanthropist and a peace activist who has displayed and still displaying this virtue. enterprise. The company is a household name in Delta and South-south a dealer with Dangote cement and distributes Dangote Cement to your doorstep at a tip and sells all sizes of rods.

Chief Aminu is from Agbor hail from ihogbe quarters Ika south local government Area of Agbor Delta state his parents late Stephen Aminu and Mrs Comfort Aminu both of Agbor kingdom. His growing up was not rosary.

He was installed chieftain title by the HRM Dr Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe 1 00N Ovie of Uvwie kingdom on June 18th 2022 as the Uvwiefuome of Uvwie kingdom because of his well behaved conduct and service to mankind.

His positive influence support and development to Uvwie kingdom. Indeed the fruitful fertile land of Uvwie had bless him beyond his imagination. He is also a prominent member of various clubs and Association he is a member of Otu Okiroro Association whose membership is solely by the nomination from the Deir of Agbor kingdom. He is the assistant financial secretary of classic club of Nigeria. He is the patron of ika ladies of Agbor community, Warri branch. He is a member of Oguedium Ru Uvwie of Uvwie ijakpa community

